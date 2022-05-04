tula rodriguez The program “In everyone’s mouth” began on Tuesday, May 3, with a strong message to Paola Bisso, the first wife of Javier Carmona, who appeared in a report by Magaly Medina, on Monday, May 2, to accuse the presenter of wanting to keep the properties of the deceased former television manager.

The actress also made it clear that she is not fighting to keep 100% of the properties of the father of her daughter Valentina. In that sense, she stressed that a judge is in charge of giving a final verdict and that by law a certain percentage of inheritance corresponds to her firstborn.

“A judge protects what belongs to her as a daughter. Even if she wants to release it as an act of love and that her brothers use it, she can’t, we can’t. What is inherited is inalienable. I have been working since I was 15 years old and when I entered into a marriage, I entered with an important patrimony. My daughter and I live under a roof that I continue to pay monthly to the bank, ”she specified.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez responds after strong accusations from Javier Carmona’s ex-wife

Driver reveals that Javier Carmona died in her arms

The figure of América TV not only spoke about Javier Carmona’s properties, since he also told how the last minutes of life of the former manager of Latina TV were. “I had to look after him alone, 24 hours a day, where I had to hire someone to come live with me so that he could help me, because he had very high needs and requirements due to his condition (…) I took care of him as I should have being and God gave me that blessing that that man dies in my arms, I have accompanied him until his last breath, “he said.

Tula Rodríguez asks Magaly Medina live

For several minutes, Tula Rodríguez commented on the report by Magaly Medina, whose protagonist is Paola Bisso, who assured that the former vedette had left Javier Carmona in a nursing home. Given this, the host of “On everyone’s lips” made a request to the journalist for the sake of her youngest daughter. “Magaly, please, stop. You have no idea how I am going backwards or what has caused this situation yesterday (…) I think we have to be aware of who we are giving a screen to, you know who I mean, ”she said.

Tula Rodriguez defends herself against the accusations of Paola Bisso

The actress did not hesitate to respond to Paola Bisso, ex-wife of the manager of Latina TV, who accused her of leaving Javier Carmona when he was in a vegetative state. In addition to ensuring that she seeks to keep the assets of the missing businessman. Faced with this, Tula Rodríguez responded loud and clear. “I have been working since I was 15 years old and I entered a marriage with assets. Valentina and I live in a property that until now I pay to the bank. You know that I work, no one gives me money, no one changed my social status because I have never been interested. I am an authentic and real woman”, she expressed.