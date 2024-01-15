Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/15/2024 – 11:37

São Paulo, 15 – The 2023/24 soybean harvest in Mato Grosso reached 6.46% of the area in the week ending last Friday, 12th, according to a bulletin from the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea). The increase was 3.33 percentage points compared to the week ended January 5th.

At this time last year, the harvest had reached 2.38% of the 2022/23 harvest area.

In relation to the average of the last five years, 2.95%, work is also advanced.

Cotton

Cotton planting for the 2023/24 harvest in Mato Grosso reached 36.66% of the planned area, an increase of 10.94 percentage points compared to the week ending January 5, according to Imea.

Field work is ahead of the same time in the 2023/24 harvest, when sowing reached 14.63%, and also the five-year average of planting, of 20.13%.

The region with the most advanced work is the northeast of the state, with 36.86% of the planted area. Then comes the southeast, with 30.74%; the middle-north, with 13.80%; west, with 5.19% and central-south, with 1.99%. The northern region of Mato Grosso has not started planting.

Corn

Mato Grosso started planting corn for the 2023/24 harvest. According to Imea, 1.24% of the planned area is sown. In the previous week, 0.36% of the area was planted. This time last year, 0.42% of the area had been sown.

The average for the last five years is 2.10% for this period.