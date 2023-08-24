Thursday, August 24, 2023, 00:17



Yesterday, the Association of Naturalists of the Southeast (Anse) held a day of planting native seasonal plants, which will later form part of the green corridor that the City Council wants to create between Canteras and San José Obrero. A dozen volunteers participated in this activity, in the old Cartagena forest nursery, managed by this group, located in the Concepción neighborhood. Different varieties were transplanted from forest alveolo to pots, such as myrtle, buckthorn, oleander and broom, among others, explained the organizer, María Ángeles García.