Home page politics

divide

Demonstrations are subject to regulations. With so-called walks, critics of the corona measures try to undermine them. (Image from Augsburg) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa

In order to circumvent restrictions on demos, “lateral thinkers” regularly organize so-called walks. CSU Interior Minister Herrmann is now backing the Bavarian municipalities to regulate them.

Munich – Bavaria’s cities and municipalities do not have to accept it, according to Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), if “lateral thinkers” want to evade the regulations of the right of assembly with walks.

Of course, it is part of freedom of expression and assembly that opponents of corona measures and critics of mandatory vaccination can demonstrate. “But there are clear rules that all participants must adhere to,” said the minister.

According to its own statements, the Ministry of the Interior informed the district administrative authorities that municipalities with a general decree announced in advance for specific meetings – as such, the walks apply – can impose restrictions. If the participants violate the orders, they would face fines.

Mask requirement and use of folders possible

The authorities have been made aware of the need to check such restrictions on gatherings, such as those in the Donau-Ries district, as soon as there are indications of corresponding calls from the “lateral thinker” scene.

The municipalities could set restrictions with the general decree, such as a mask requirement or the use of stewards, ”said Herrmann. As an example, he cited the obviously planned “lateral thinker” walks in Munich in the coming week.

more on the subject Strangers threaten young people with knives Sprinter converted to horse truck: criminal proceedings Survey: majority for the 2G rule in all football stadiums

The Minister of the Interior also announced more police presence at such demonstrations: “I have instructed all police headquarters to massively increase the number of forces for appropriate operations.”

On Wednesday, around 5000 people joined together in a corona protest march in Munich, some of which was violent. The officers used batons and pepper spray, and eleven people were provisionally arrested. Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) then called for the security authorities to take action. dpa