Swiss a team of four rowers, Swiss Raw, was the first team to finish in Antigua on the Atlantic Challenge on Sunday.

Rowing in the Swiss team Roman Möckli, Jan Hurni, Samuel Widmer and Ingvar Groza.

The Swiss went to cross the Atlantic, or about 5,000 kilometers, in just under 35 days: 34 days, 23 hours, 50 minutes and 31 seconds.

The Swiss took a pretty clear victory as the next two crews are coming to the finish line early Monday night.

This year, the Atlantic has been exceptionally calm, so it has taken longer to cross than many previous years. At its fastest, the Atlantic has been rowing in just over 32 days.

In the competition the Finnish team involved, or Two Rowing Finns, where they row Markus Mustelin and John “To whom” Blässar, still leads the doubles race. Their estimated arrival in Antigua is at its fastest next Saturday, January 22nd.

The Finnish duo had a goal distance of about 470 nautical miles (about 870 kilometers) on Sunday morning.

The British brotherhood, Wild Waves, the second in the twin-pair, still had about 690 nautical miles to fold.

In the overall race, Mustelin and Blässar are now in 18th place, but they are almost on par with the 17th row of British rowers. In addition, all the boats in positions 12–18 had a distance of 400–500 nautical miles to their finish on Sunday morning, so there may be even big changes in the rankings in less than a week.