There is no doubt that particularly complex cars, in terms of design and technological research, are attractive and captivating. However, when it comes to going to buy a vehicle, cost is the biggest obstacle. It is here, in this area, that those brands that make simplicity a distinctive feature come into play. Practicality, comfort and adaptability are the characteristics of those who preside over this market segment, and certainly Dacia it is part of the narrow group of companies able to obtain them.

This is also confirmed by the head of Dacia design, Miles Nurnberger. The former Aston Martin designer told British Car magazine that “simplicity can be a big plus; and if that makes a car more accessible, then it is in full Dacia style“. Many have wondered the reason for this move: and in fact it is not common to move from a ‘dream’ home to the brand that produces a factotum like Duster.

“The call from Dacia came out of nowhere, but I had been thinking for a couple of years about what I would do in the future. I didn’t want to work in the luxury segment again, although I was super lucky at Aston to launch so many cars. But I was saturated. So to do something more like where I started – with my undergraduate internship at Land Rover and a job at Citroën – I went back to basics. For me the momentum and direction of Dacia is truly a breath of fresh air. It may be a ‘smaller’ brand in many respects than Aston Martin, but it is clearly defined, and the potential to have an impact is arguably greater.“, Explained Nurnberger.

For the designer there is a model that particularly shows this direction: Jogger. “There is a sense of adventure: when you see the car you immediately want to put a bike in the back and go. Other brands that try to define themselves as “value” or otherwise don’t have that spirit. Now we must develop and mature this value, and also protect it. With Jogger and Sandero you don’t necessarily have to buy the sat-nav screen, you can use your phone, so the value for money proposal is really different. There is a nice place to keep the phone, the user already knows the interface and it is new every time the smartphone operating system is updated, which happens more often than in car restylings.“.