Turkey was hit by an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale in the night from Sunday to Monday. The American seismological institute USGS announced this on Monday.

The epicenter was about 26 kilometers northwest of the city of Gaziantep, in southern Turkey, near the Syrian border. The quake occurred at a depth of 18 kilometers. A strong 6.7 aftershock followed about 10 minutes later.

Turkish authorities have not yet reported any deaths or injuries, but images of collapsed buildings have been shared on social media, as well as testimonies of tremors that were also felt in Cyprus, Syria, Israel and Lebanon.



Tectonic plates

See also The monk who laid the foundation for genetics with tens of thousands of peas Earthquakes occur regularly in Turkey, because the country lies on fault lines. When the tectonic plates collide, it causes earthquakes. In November last year, the country was also hit by an earthquake, then with a magnitude of 5.9. At the time, at least 80 people were injured and 8,000 buildings were checked for damage. The epicenter of the quake was in the province of Düzce on the Black Sea, about 200 kilometers from the capital Ankara.

In November 1999, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 killed about 900 people, also in Düzce. In September of the same year, a particularly strong 7.4 magnitude earthquake had claimed the lives of more than 17,000 people in the region around the industrial city of Izmit, some 130 kilometers to the west. An earthquake in Izmir in October 2020 killed more than a hundred people.