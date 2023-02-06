Khripunov, head of Aeroscript Research Center: Russia is facing a shortage of a number of technologies for drones

Aeroscript CEO Alexei Khripunov said that Russia is still facing a shortage of a number of technologies for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles. His words lead RIA News.

“The Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) industry today needs air navigation technologies such as radio navigation, radar and meteorological systems. For a number of them, there is a shortage on the market,” the head of the center said.

Khripunov added that demand for the use of drones is growing in Russia, so in the coming years, technologies that allow drones to fly will be in demand.

The head of Aeroscript specified that we are talking about air navigation technologies that provide the organization of air traffic. Among them are radio communications, radar, navigation, partly meteorology, automation through software and algorithms. The scope also includes avionics, ground infrastructure, data processing and software.

At the end of June, it became known that the Russian Emergencies Ministry would receive an underwater glider drone to inspect dangerous objects. The device will be ready for mass production in three to four years.