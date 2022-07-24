Film company Warner Bros. presented the trailer for the film comic book “Black Adam” at the Comic Con festival. The video is available on the YouTube channel of the service from July 23.

According to Variety, actor Dwayne Johnson took the stage dressed as DC Comics antihero Black Adam. At that moment, lightning appeared on the screen, and the audience was given laces with lightning, which lit up brightly in the dark hall.

The actor has unveiled a new trailer for his adventure as a character, notes “Newspaper.ru“.

The film is a spin-off of Shazam! At the center of the story, the anti-hero Black Adam is Shazam’s sworn enemy, who spent 5,000 years in prison, after which he returned to the modern world to choose his fate.

The film is slated for release on October 21st. The project was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

