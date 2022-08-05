The art of cosplay is full of characters that come mostly from the world of anime and video games. However, from time to time we find some that revive characters from other media. As is the case with this cosplay of Velma of Scooby Doo what we bring today

The characterization in question is the work of the artist Kylee Carter. She is a well-known cosplayer on Instagram who has brought different pop culture characters to life.. Especially to some of the best known fighters of Fortnitesince it is one of his favorite games.

Curiously, now he surprised us with a cosplay of Velmawhich very well captures the brilliant companion of Scooby Doo. All the most recognizable elements are here. Her iconic orange sweater and skirt, her oversized square glasses, and her funky mushroom hair.

Source: Kylee Carter

Of course Kylee Carter gave it his touch by showing us a Velma a little more daring. With a much shorter skirt than the one she wears in the cartoons. And this time she wears her sweater more like a crop top. Not to mention their poses that make us exclaim ‘chinkis!’

Source: Kylee Carter

this cosplay of Velma may be a bit unexpected, but it seems that fans of Kylee Carter they are very happy with it. His publication with the images already exceeds 20,000 likes and has a huge number of positive comments. Maybe soon I should give it a try Daphne.

Velma will have a very busy schedule

Although it’s been a while since we’ve seen Velma in action, this is slowly changing. For starters, she recently appeared as a fighter in the video game Multiversus. A fighting title that brings together the most iconic characters belonging to Warner Bros.

Source: Variety

As if that were not enough, an animated series about the young solo detective is being planned. That is to say that it will not have the company of Scooby and Mystery to the Order. However, the team behind it ensures that it will be a project that will be very worthwhile. Did you expect this cosplay from Kylee Carter?

