It is the latest chapter in the South Korean miracle: South Korea is on its way to becoming the country with the longest life expectancy in the world. In the 1960s it was one of the poorest, today it tops all the OECD rankings.

The newfound prosperity in South Korea has sparked a veritable health obsession, which has also helped during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why is this? What can be replicated as an example in other parts of the world where life expectancy is not so high?



