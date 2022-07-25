Home page World

Switzerland: A police officer swims back to a police boat anchored in Lake Lucerne at the spot where a car crashed into the lake on Sunday. The officer had collected debris in the water. © Urs Flueeler/KEYSTONE/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

On Sunday afternoon, a car fell about 50 meters into a Swiss lake. Emergency services were initially unable to rescue either the occupants or the car – the vehicle could already be on the ground.

Brunnen – On Sunday, a car left the road between the Mosi Tunnel and Wolfsprung in Switzerland and fell almost 50 meters deep into Lake Lucerne. The police suspect that the car is about 180 meters deep on the bottom of the lake – neither the vehicle itself nor the occupants could initially be found.

Switzerland: Car collides with a rock face, breaks through the barrier and crashes into Lake Lucerne

Located on the edge of the Swiss Alps in the cantons of Uri, Schwyz, Lucerne and Unterwalden, Lake Lucerne is popular with both locals and tourists. On Sunday afternoon there was a tragedy on the Axenstrasse at the idyllic lake. The road connects the villages of Brunnen and Flüelen and runs along the lake shore. On the section near Wolfsprung, a vertical rock face rises up into the sky on one side of the road, while on the other side it goes down steeply.

In the village of Brunnen, shortly after the Wolfssprung car park, a car drove into the rock face on the right on Sunday afternoon. Due to the impact on the rock, the vehicle was apparently thrown onto the oncoming lane like the Swiss portal View reported and then broke through the metal road barrier at higher speed. The car fell about 50 meters down a rock face into the lake.

Vehicle and occupants are still gone: the police are waiting for a special boat

A police officer collects debris from the rock at the point where a car left the road on Axenstrasse on Sunday and crashed into Lake Lucerne (pictured July 25). © Urs Flueeler/KEYSTONE/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

The vehicle had disappeared into the lake, the police said on Sunday. The search operation lasted several hours, but neither the occupants nor the vehicle could initially be recovered. It is assumed that the car is around 180 meters deep on the bottom of the lake, the dpa reported.

On Sunday, police officers collected debris on the rocks and in the water – at the point where the car fell into the lake. Divers were apparently also on site. However, they only came to a depth of 40 meters, according to a police spokesman View communicated. The search was therefore initially interrupted. You are now waiting for a special boat, tracking devices and underwater cameras. The search will probably continue on Tuesday morning together with specialists from the cantonal police, the Schwyz cantonal police said on Monday. The operation could last several days, it said.

Accident in Switzerland: The vehicle involved in the accident could come from Zurich

So far, the police only have jigsaw pieces of information about the accident. It was initially unclear which vehicle it was. Based on the debris, witness statements and a tire that ripped off when it hit the rock face, information from the delivery boy according to apparently deduce that the vehicle involved in the accident was a dark-colored SUV. The Schwyz canton police confirmed on Monday that the car was registered in the canton of Zurich. However, officials did not provide any further information on how many people were in the vehicle.

The police are now apparently evaluating recordings from a webcam at Wolfsprung, which looks at the scene of the accident. The camera was initially turned off after the accident. However, the last available image from the webcam showed good weather conditions and a dry road on Sunday. The maximum speed on the route at the scene of the accident has now been temporarily reduced from 80 to 60 kilometers per hour. This is to ensure the safety of the workers during the repair work on the railing, as a spokesman for the Federal Roads Office told the newspaper 20 minutes communicated.