South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said intelligence in South Korea and the United States had analyzed details of the launch.

The launch is the latest in a series of recent missile trades by North Korea in the past few weeks, including a failed attempt to launch a satellite at the end of last month.

And the official Korean Central News Agency announced on Thursday that Pyongyang had conducted a simulated nuclear strike on targets in South Korea, following a “scorched earth” policy.

On Friday, Seoul announced sanctions against five North Korean citizens and a company in response to what it said was Pyongyang’s launch of a space missile last month.