EFirst a tourist, then an expeditionist: Anja Blacha, born in Bielefeld in 1990, was the youngest German on Mount Everest in 2017, the first German woman on K2 in 2019, and the first German woman on Gasherbrum I in 2023. In 2020 she was the first to reach the South Pole Woman alone off the coast of Antarctica. At the end of March she sets off on an expedition to the Arctic.

Ms. Blacha, you have already experienced and achieved so much in your young life, what are you, an athlete, a dropout, an adventurer?