South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik warned Monday that North Korea's provocative actions would only represent a prelude to its destruction.

This warning comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described relations between the two Koreas as those of “two countries hostile to each other,” and called for intensifying preparations to “subjugate the entire territory of South Korea,” according to the South Korean “Yonhap” news agency.

“We must make North Korea feel deep down that the reckless provocative behavior that threatens South Korea will soon become a prelude to its (North Korea's) destruction,” Shin added in a New Year's message.

Shin said that provocative threats by North Korea will continue in the new year, referring to the results of the ruling party meeting in the northern neighbor, and called for strengthening preparations.

“In this dangerous security situation, the army needs to strengthen its readiness to overcome the enemy,” the South Korean Defense Minister said, adding that only “massive force” can maintain “true peace”, not words, cards or false illusion.

The South Korean Defense Minister continued, “If the enemy carries out provocations, let us completely crush his preparations and capabilities for additional provocations by punishing him immediately and forcefully until the end.”

The South Korean army said that earlier Monday, it conducted artillery exercises with live ammunition. The army explained that about 330 soldiers from the artillery brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division fired about 150 artillery shells during the exercises at a firing range in the central front line area, based on a scenario in which the enemy first launches provocations with firearms.

On Sunday, the South Korean Defense Ministry warned North Korea about its plans to build more strategic weapons, saying that Kim Jong Un's regime would face its end if Pyongyang tried to use nuclear weapons against the South.