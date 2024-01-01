Al-Arish (Al-Ittihad)

An Egyptian relief official announced yesterday that the number of aid planes that have arrived at Al-Arish Airport since last October has reached 361 planes, in preparation for their entry into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.

This came according to what was reported by the Egyptian News Agency, from the head of the Egyptian Red Crescent branch in North Sinai, Khaled Zayed, during the reception of an aid plane at Al-Arish Airport.

The agency quoted the relief official as saying, “The next plane carries 10 tons of medicines, medical supplies, and relief materials.”

Zayed pointed out that “the number of planes that arrived at Al-Arish International Airport from October 12 until yesterday amounted to 361 planes, carrying about 11,000 tons of various aid.”

In a related context, the Saudi News Agency “SPA” reported yesterday, “The 34th Saudi relief plane departed from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, heading to Al-Arish International Airport, which is operated by the King Salman Relief Center, in preparation for transporting it to those affected inside the Gaza Strip.”

The agency added: “The plane carries food, medical and shelter supplies weighing 24 tons, as part of the popular campaign to provide relief to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”