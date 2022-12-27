On Monday, the South Korean Ministry of Health announced the first case of “brain-eating amoeba”, or what is known as “Naegleria fowleri”.

And the Ministry of Health stated that a South Korean citizen in his fifties died after returning from Thailand, where he spent 4 days, as a result of his infection with “Naegleria fowleri”, which destroys brain tissue.

It is noteworthy that “Naegleria fowleri” is one of the types of amoeba, and it is found in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, canals, and ponds all over the world. The amoeba is inhaled through the nose, as it targets the brain and destroys its tissues.

The ministry stated that the chances of transmission of the disease from one person to another are low, but it asked residents to refrain from swimming in areas where the disease has spread.

This is the first infection in South Korea, and the first case of amoeba was announced in the United States in 1937.

By 2018, there were 381 cases of brain-eating amoeba in the world, including the United States, India, and Thailand.