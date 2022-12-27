Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, December 27, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – December 27, 2022 – and tomorrow will not be memorable… If you can, take a break at work. Don’t worry: otherwise, the week will be fantastic.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 27 December 2022), a more than positive and relaxing week is starting on all fronts, from work to sentimental. Courage! Take the bull by the horns! The arrival of the Moon in the sign today will bring confidence in romantic relationships.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, everything in the next few hours will pass marked by the usual deadlines. Don’t worry: things will soon take a better turn, especially starting tomorrow, the day in which you will have an excellent chance of carrying out your intentions.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, today – December 27 – will be a quiet day, but don’t sing victory too soon: a tough week is starting. Try hard. In the next few hours you will have to use maximum caution in handling any problems.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 27 December 2022), the week will start well, but the worsening is around the corner. Thursday and Sunday will be busy days. Get busy both in your work and in your private life.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, these are spectacular days for you and they will be until the beginning of the new year which is now upon us. In short, are you ready to close and leave with a bang both in love and in work?

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 27, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: they are spectacular days for you and they will be until the beginning of the new year.

