Senior officials from the previous government are on trial in Seoul. They had two North Korean refugees deported. The background to the trial reaches deep into the troubled political landscape of the South.

PPolitics in South Korea is often relentless. The cycle of political revenge also extends beyond the terms of office of the respective governments. This goes so far that even scientific think tanks often have to replace leading employees after a change of government.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for China, Taiwan and North Korea based in Beijing; previously correspondent in Israel.

President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has been in office since 2022, is currently targeting the apparatus of his liberal predecessor Moon Jae-in. The opposition leads to court. The point of contention is North Korea policy. Since November, former intelligence chief Suh Hoon, then National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong and then Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, all of whom served under Moon and his Democratic Party, have had to answer for the charges.