Today, Friday, South Korea launched its first military spy satellite using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, according to live footage broadcast by the American space company NASA, less than two weeks after North Korea launched a military surveillance satellite.

The Falcon 9 launched carrying the satellite from the Vandenberg Space Base in California.

If successfully placed in orbit, it will become South Korea’s first military spy satellite, and will be able to monitor Pyongyang’s nuclear-armed activities.

Seoul seeks to launch four additional satellites by the end of 2025 to enhance its capabilities.

The moon is supposed to be placed in an orbit between 400 and 600 kilometers high, according to the South Korean Yonhap Agency, and it will be able to detect a small object about 30 centimeters in size.

Since North Korea launched its Malygyong-1 satellite last week, Pyongyang said it was able to monitor key sites in the United States and South Korea. However, no photos were posted.

This was North Korea’s third attempt to place a military spy satellite into orbit after two failed operations last May and August.