AArmenians left homeless by recent Azerbaijani attacks on Nagorno-Karabakh and those wanting to leave the breakaway region from Baku are to be accompanied to Armenia by Russian peacekeepers. The de facto government in Stepanakert, the “capital” of the region called Khankendi by Azerbaijan, announced this on Sunday.

According to the “News.am” portal, the first group has already arrived in the Syunik region in the southeast of the country. In addition, 23 ambulances brought seriously wounded people to Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a speech that his government was working with “international partners” to guarantee the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians. If this does not succeed, the government will accept “our brothers and sisters” in Armenia. Pashinyan blamed Baku, which is pursuing a “policy of ethnic cleansing,” for the departure of the Karabakh Armenians, which is becoming increasingly likely.