The president of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, pointed out this Sunday from Madrid, at the event organized by the Popular Party in defense of the equality of all Spaniards, that “the PP is the party that best represents the Spaniards, in the face of a PSOE that deepens inequality.

López Miras, who described the call as a “success” and a “turning point”, highlighted that his party “is the one that best represents the Spanish people and therefore also the people of Murcia”, and sees the massive response to this call for support for Alberto Núñez Feijóo, whose investiture is next Tuesday.

More than 1,500 Murcians came in dozens of buses chartered by the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia to shout “that we want equality and freedom.” And the only guarantee that all Spaniards are equal “is that next Tuesday Alberto Núñez Feijóo is sworn in as president of the Government,” said López Miras.

If this investiture does not take place “it will be bad news for Spain, because the president will be Pedro Sánchez and because the Government will depend on those who precisely want to break up Spain: those who are demanding that crimes be forgiven for criminals, those who want to discriminate against some Spaniards against others, those who also now want their debt forgiven, those who want to break up Spain and the Government of Spain,” he remarked.

In this sense, López Miras warned that if the president is Pedro Sánchez, “they will continue to prioritize the interests of the Catalan independentists over the interests of the Region of Murcia.” “We risk being treated like the rest of Spaniards, as first-class Spaniards in water issues, with a National Pact on infrastructure or with fair regional financing,” he noted.

“In front of everything that Núñez Feijóo represents we have the Socialist Party and Pedro Sánchez, who what they do is delve into the inequality of the people of Murcia and the Region of Murcia,” concluded the president of the Murcian PP.

Mercedes Bernabé: «The clamor of the people of Murcia has been heard in Madrid»



“The clamor of the people of Murcia has been heard today in Madrid,” said the GPP spokesperson at the Murcia City Council, Mercedes Bernabé. The mayor of the PP, José Ballesta, accompanied by the councillors, municipal mayors and residents of the municipality, attended the massive demonstration where “the Spain of equality” was claimed.

Along these lines, the spokesperson for the popular parties in the municipality, Mercedes Bernabé, stated that “the socialists cannot attack the pillars of our rule of law without listening to the Spaniards.”

“The unity of the Spanish people cannot be broken by concessions to the independentists,” he added after finishing the massive event in which the two former popular presidents, José María Aznar, and Mariano Rajoy, and the national president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez, participated. Feijóo.