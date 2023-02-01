South American sub-20: when and against whom is Colombia’s next match?

a bit from the center facundo gonzalez gave him the 1-0 victory on Tuesday to

Uruguay about Colombia in a rocky and even match on the first day of the final hexagonal of the South American U-20.

La Celeste got the goal from a free kick taken by Fabricio Díaz and in which the goalkeeper Marquines gave a rebound that the center-back González caught to celebrate the winning goal in a very close match in which those led by Marcelo Broli ratified his favoritism to win the title.

next day

Colombia vs. Uruguay in the Sub-20.

In the next round, scheduled for Friday, Uruguay will face Ecuador, which fell 3-1 with Brazil, and Colombia will play against Paraguay, which drew 1-1 with Venezuela.

The table is led by Brazil, by goal difference, with 3 points and +2, followed by Uruguay, with 3 points and +1.

To the Colombian National Team The scenario was complicated because they are forced to win in their next game, against the Guarani, without saying that Brazil will come later.

Friday February 3

Uruguay vs. Ecuador 3 pm Caracol Channel TV

Brazil vs. Venezuela 5:30 p.m.

Colombia vs. Paraguay 8 p.m.

The South American continental tournament will award four places for the 2023 U-20 World Cup, which will be held between May and June in Indonesia. On the other hand, three qualifying places will also be granted, in addition to Chile, for the 2023 Pan American Games.

