Warm, dry summers and mild, wet winters. The Dutch climate is increasingly resembling that of Bordeaux and the surrounding area. And that also means: an increasing risk of wildfires due to climate change. In this episode, Floor Boon and Maarten Dallinga follow a wildfire and discuss the role of businesses and citizens in preventing disruptive extreme weather. Three-quarters of the Dutch are worried, but our actions lag behind our thinking. How does the psychology behind our own behavior work?

