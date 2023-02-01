Warm, dry summers and mild, wet winters. The Dutch climate is increasingly resembling that of Bordeaux and the surrounding area. And that also means: an increasing risk of wildfires due to climate change. In this episode, Floor Boon and Maarten Dallinga follow a wildfire and discuss the role of businesses and citizens in preventing disruptive extreme weather. Three-quarters of the Dutch are worried, but our actions lag behind our thinking. How does the psychology behind our own behavior work?
A new episode is released every Wednesday. More information: nrc.nl/bovenwater.
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected] We also used an audio fragment from Klankbeeld, via https://freesound.org (CC BY 4.0).
- Presentation:
- Floor Boon and Maarten Dallinga
- Editing and directing:
- Mandula van den Berg, Floor Boon and Maarten Dallinga
- Edit:
- Maarten Dallinga and Audio Chef
- Music:
- Maarten Fox
- Final editing:
- Miriam van Zuidam
- Logo:
- Merijn Hos
#Episode #Smokescreen
