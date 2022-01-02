A fire is underway at the South African Parliament building in Cape Town. It broke out this morning, January 2, around 7.30, local time, and the firefighters were on site. “The roof has caught fire and the National Assembly building is also on fire,” said a spokesman for the city emergency services who added: “The fire is not under control.” In addition, cracks in the walls of the building were also reported.

From the videos published on social networks you can see the flames and the high column of smoke. Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service personnel said no one was injured. The fire started from the offices on the third floor and then reached the chamber of the National Assembly. The causes are still unknown. The Parliament complex consists of three buildings. The oldest one dates back to 1884, the two atria were built in the 1920s and 1980s.

#CAPETOWN South Africa’s parliamentary building in Cape Town is on fire.

Large flames and a huge column of smoke were seen at around 5:30 am, “The fire is not under control and cracks in the walls of the building have been reported,” city’s emergency services spox told @AFP pic.twitter.com/0t1Yv5vHsR – Kennedy Wandera (@VOA_Wandera) January 2, 2022

In April, another large fire devastated part of the University of Cape Town library on Table Mountain.

