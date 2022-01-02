HS Vantaa Inspired by the African Star dispute, Vantaa-based Antti Laiho designed a board game in which the players are mining companies that take over Finland piece by piece.

The idea for the “Treasures of the North” was born in October when the African star made headlines.

From Utsjoki You can get to Lake Inari with good luck in one dice roll. However, you have to start in Turku or Helsinki.

Each city has reversible discs for a fee, on the other side of which you may find a diamond, for example.

If there is no money, the puck can be turned over by rolling a number greater than four.

Sounds familiar.

star of Africa is a Finnish classic board game released in 1951. In it, players move around the map of Africa and turn cardboard discs.

The treasures of the North described above, on the other hand, are from Vantaa Antti Laihon designed a board game where the players collecting the diamonds are foreign mining companies.

The similarity is no coincidence: Laiho designed his own game after the African star made headlines in October.

At that time, it turned out that a number of new geography students at the University of Helsinki had dressed in fuchsia according to the theme of the game. The German exchange student drew attention to the matter. On his Instagram account, he shared a video stating that a clothing theme that reproduces African colonial stereotypes is part of the problem of racism in universities.

The idea began to simmer after the news.

“I thought it was a bit of a similar thing in Finland when there are foreign mining companies digging metals out of the ground,” says Laiho.

The goal in the Star of Africa is to find a large diamond, the “Star of Africa”. A true role model for the diamond Cullinan I is part of a diamond found in South Africa in 1905, all of which belong to the crown jewels of England.

In the Treasures of the North game The goal is to conquer areas for mining and maximize profits by moving around the map of Finland.

Although the board with its reversible discs resembles an African star board at times, the connection to the classic game is, in the end, quite loose. The game also goes a little differently.

There are also cards in the Nordic Treasures game. For example, you can use a fox to pick up a prank card from the frost, which allows you to get to even the “big reindeer sauna”:

When the evening gets dark and everyone has a head on the smoke and the bike, you get to sow significant reforms for the mining industry.

There are three types of cards: official, conquest, and prank cards. “Sisucoin” is the currency.

The translator of the bear disc picks up an official card representing the Finnish state. The lifter of the kiosk disc, on the other hand, has to stop for a burger.

The games also differ in the sense that Finnish society is familiar to Laiho. Designed for an African star at the age of 19 Kari Mannerla again had never been to Africa.

Laiho made a small batch of games for sale before Christmas. In total, about 40 games were ordered.

He teaches the development of computer games for his work. The design of the board game was just a small-scale experiment for him. The intention is not to displace the African star, Laiho says.

He says he has received two types of feedback on his own game so far.

“A lot of people have found the game idea really good. The sister’s son, on the other hand, thought the game was shit when he didn’t win. ”

