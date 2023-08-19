About 1,500 French soldiers are deployed in Niger under defense agreements between the two countries. The putschists announced the nullity of those agreements, a decision that Paris did not recognize, considering that they do not represent the legitimate authorities.

An informed source told AFP that, in the hours following the coup, “a request was made to support an operation by the Nigerien army to liberate President Bazoum,” adding, “But the loyalists changed their position and sided with the putschists, and therefore the conditions for meeting the request for support were not met.”

The source did not clarify the nature of the assistance that Paris could have provided.

On July 31, the coup plotters accused France of wanting to “intervene militarily” to restore Bazoum to his post.

In a statement read out on television, the putschists said, “France, with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting at the headquarters of the Nigerien National Guard to obtain the necessary political and military approval.”

Muhammad Bazoum is still being held at his residence, and Western and African countries are warning of the deteriorating conditions of his detention and his health condition.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is threatening to intervene militarily to restore constitutional order, despite its preference for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Meanwhile, an ECOWAS delegation arrived in Niamey, on Saturday, in a new attempt to reach a peaceful solution.