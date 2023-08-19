Carlo Mazzone died: the historic coach was 86 years old

Carlo Mazzone has died. The historic coach, among others from Rome and Brescia, was 86 years old and passed away today, 19 August 2023, in his Ascoli. A very long career on the Serie A benches. He was one of the most loved and appreciated technicians. Known as Sor Carletto or Sor Magara, he was the record holder for benches in Serie A: 792 officials, 797 considering the five play-offs. In 2019, the new East Stand of the Cino and Lillo Del Duca Stadium in Ascoli Piceno was named after him, and in the same year he was inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame.

His reaction during a Brescia-Atalanta derby in which he ran under the curve of the ultra opponents to celebrate, barely held back by his collaborators, went down in history. He was also much loved by the Roma fans that he had coached throughout his career.

Biography

Carlo Mazzone (Rome, 19 March 1937-Ascoli, 19 August 2023) was a former Italian football manager and former player, who played as a defender. He holds the bench record in Serie A, with 792 official benches (797 if we also consider the 5 play-offs). Mazzone coached continuously for about 38 years and set the bench record in the history of Italian football, with 1,278 official benches. In 2009, on the occasion of the Champions League final between Barcelona and Manchester Utd, he was invited to the match by Josep Guardiola, Barcelona coach and his former player in Brescia: Mazzone gladly accepted, openly declaring that he supported the Spanish team. Guardiola, at the end of the match, dedicated the victory to Paolo Maldini, who had recently retired, and precisely to his coach Carlo Mazzone, saying he was proud to have had him as a coach, as well as to be inspired by his football creed.

On November 2, 2022, the documentary film on Mazzone Like a father by Alessio Di Cosimo was released on Prime Video with interviews, among others, with several of his players such as Roberto Baggio, Marco Materazzi, Pep Guardiola, Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo, Giuseppe Giannini , Giuseppe Signori, Dario Hubner, Gigi Di Biagio, Claudio Ranieri and the twins Antonio and Emanuele Filippini.