





13:01 Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid in an interview with France 24. © France 24

In an interview with France 24, Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid reacted to Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel from Gaza. The raid, which killed hundreds of Israelis, was described by Lapid as “the worst day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust” and he stated that, in proportion to the population, it is a tragedy “much bigger than that of 9/11.” . Meanwhile, more than a thousand Palestinians living in Gaza have been killed in retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.