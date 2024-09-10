War|There were slightly fewer, or one third, satisfied with the social and health services of the welfare areas.

Over one third of Finns are dissatisfied with the social and health services they or their loved ones receive in the welfare area, according to a recent poll by Uutissuomalainen. 19 percent of the respondents said they were very dissatisfied and 18 fairly dissatisfied.

There were slightly fewer, or one third, satisfied with the social and health services of the welfare areas. Six percent said they were very satisfied and 27 percent fairly satisfied.

A fifth, on the other hand, said they had a neutral attitude towards the services. Ten percent did not take a position on the question.

For services there are more dissatisfied than satisfied in almost all age groups. Only in the youngest and oldest age groups are there more satisfied than dissatisfied.

Head of the Health and Welfare Department’s Health and Welfare Department (THL). Maid Aarnisalo tells Uutissuomalai that he finds the results worrying. However, he is not surprised by the weakening of the population’s trust in social and health services, as this can also be seen in the Citizen Pulse surveys and THL’s own studies.

According to Aarnisalo, satisfaction would be improved by better availability of services and continuity of care.

The government decided in the framework rush of spring to relax the treatment guarantee for primary care from the current two weeks to three months and to cut funding for welfare areas. The change in the care guarantee is coming into effect at the beginning of next year.

One thousand Finns over the age of 18 responded to the poll carried out by Tietoykkönen between 20 and 28. August. The margin of error for the overall result of the study is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.