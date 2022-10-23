hbo max has renewed its catalog with several movies and series due to Halloween. Of all these new titles on the streaming platform, “ghost ship” has drawn attention for its particular plot about ghosts on a boat.

It originally premiered in 2022 and continues to be talked about several decades later. Not only because of the story, but also its terrifying opening scene in which dozens of passengers are killed.

What is the movie about?

The luxury ship Antonia Graza was the pride of the Italian maritime line. On a departure to America, she disappeared without a trace and no passenger could have guessed the horror to come. Almost 50 years later, she is discovered again.

Who is who?

Gabriel Byrne as Capt. Sean Murphy

Julianna Margulies as Maureen Epps

Ron Eldard as Dodge

Desmond Harrington as Jack Ferriman

Isaiah Washington as Greer

Alex Dimitriades as Santos

Karl Urban as Munder

Emily Browning as Katie Harwood

Francesca Retondini as Francesca.

See behind the scenes of the film here

Upon creating the gruesome opening sequences, the production relied on Photon VFX for all special effects: CGI, animation, miniatures, live action, prosthetics, pyrotechnics, and aerial, underwater, and motion control cinematography.