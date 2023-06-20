Dhe Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova decided on Monday to dissolve the Șor party on grounds of unconstitutionality. This was preceded by numerous protests organized by the party against the pro-Western government in recent months. According to the Moldovan news agency INFOTAG, the court began investigating whether Șor conformed to the constitution on May 10 at the request of the government.

The party has been accused of attempts to destabilize the country, particularly since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. She is said to have paid demonstrators to call for the ouster of pro-European President Maia Sandu during protests in the capital Chişinau.

According to the verdict, it is now to be banned. According to the President of the Constitutional Court, Nicolae Rosca, the Ministry of Justice will appoint a commission for the dissolution of the Șor party, whose MPs can now only exercise their mandates in parliament without attached members. Marina Tauber, deputy leader of the şor party, spoke of a “shameful and unprecedented” verdict.

Ilan Șor was involved in a billion dollar scam

After the verdict was announced, President Sandu wrote on Facebook that the decision "was expected by society" because Moldovans "value democracy and want to live under the rule of law in which criminal organizations are not protected but prevented from running the state." take over".







The Șor party was founded by Ilan Șor, a businessman who was sentenced to several years in prison in 2017 for his involvement in a multi-billion dollar fraud banking scandal, which was doubled in April. He defected from Moldova to Israel after the 2019 parliamentary elections. From exile, however, he may still have played an important role in organizing the pro-Russian protests in Moldova, and he continued to receive political support from Moscow. In late May, the EU imposed sanctions on the businessman whose actions “undermine and endanger the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Moldova”. The American government also recently imposed sanctions on Șor, his party and some of his allies.

President Sandu spoke last February of the danger of a coup d’état that Russia could be planning in Moldova. The Republic of Moldova is trying to withdraw from the Kremlin’s sphere of influence, especially in view of the invasion of Ukraine, and instead turn to Europe and the USA. Moldova has been an EU accession candidate since June 2022.

Since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1992, Moldova has been locked in a deadlock with the breakaway region of Transnistria, where Russian troops remain stationed. With regard to Transnistria, too, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has repeatedly triggered fears that the situation could deteriorate again.