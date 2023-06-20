In the world of cosplay, there are artists who manage to capture the essence of the characters in a truly impressive way. One of those talented cosplayers is elia.ferywho recently stood out by recreating the iconic look of bulma of dragonball. But what made her cosplay even more special was the fact that she was inspired by the style she bulma had in the ending of the original series.

In that famous ending, we could see bulma piloting a military plane, riding a dirt bike in the desert and sporting a distinctive hair color of the time. elia.fery he captured each of those details amazingly. From her outfit to her hair color and style, she managed to transport us straight back to the nostalgia of dragonball.

Bulma, as a character, has left an indelible mark on popular culture. From her first appearance on the series, she stood out as a brilliant and courageous scientist, as well as being one of the main characters in the cast. Throughout the history of dragonball, bulma She has shown to be resourceful, bold, and determined, always accompanying Goku and his friends on their adventures.

The cosplay of elia.fery as bulma, in particular, shows how the character is still relevant and an inspiration in today’s culture. Although decades have passed since his first appearance, bulma She continues to be a role model for those who admire her intelligence, courage, and fashion sense.

Editor’s note: I can’t believe all the years that have passed since it came out. dragonball in Mexico. It’s even more amazing that it’s still such a popular series for all ages.