‘Sor Collina’, the nun who acted as a liaison between the prisoners and the Calabrian mafia: “She is one of ours”

“If you need something inside, she’s one of us.” This phrase, intercepted by the Italian Police from Stefano Tripodi, one of the leaders of the Ndrángheta, served to imprison Ana Donelli, one of the volunteers in prisons in Milan and Brescia, and who acted as a liaison between the prisoners and the drug lords. the Calabrian mafia. An arrest that took place in a convent in Brescia. Because Donelli, or as she is known in prison settings, ‘Sister Collina’, because she served as a referee in the parties among the prisoners, is a Catholic nun. At least for now.

‘Sor Collina’, 57 years old, was arrested a few weeks ago by the Italian Gendarmerie, along with 24 other people, as part of a money laundering, drug trafficking and extortion operation. The nun, famous for her work in prisons, acted as a liaison, according to agents, between mafia leaders and their imprisoned hitmen. A kind of referee between one another, hence his nickname, in reference to the famous Italian referee Pierluigi Collina. The nun, in addition to mediating and resolving confrontations between alleged family members, acted as a referee in the literal sense: during her volunteer work, the nun whistled at soccer games in prison, as has emerged after her arrest.

Sister Anna was known and admired by everyone. This same year, he received the ‘Panettonne D’Oro’ award for his social work of more than 15 years with prisoners. “I visit them frequently, inside and outside the prison. They need confidence, but also courage,” the nun said in several interviews from the convent where she was detained in mid-December. It was not only moral support that he offered to prisoners, but also his ability to “infiltrate penitentiary structures and transmit messages to inmates,” as confirmed by the Italian Police. ‘Sister Collina’ took advantage of “her spiritual position” to enter prisons with total freedom.

At a press conference after the operation, prosecutor Francesco Prete declared that Donelli had acted as an intermediary in prison for members of the Tripodi clan. “He brought orders, guidelines and moral and material help to his associates, in turn receiving useful information from the prisoners to better plan criminal strategies,” the investigation highlights.

A silent link, which between prayers, rosaries and works of charity, transmitted information and instructions that were used, according to the investigation, for drug trafficking and money laundering operations. In fact, the investigation has discovered a network of false companies and invoices for an amount greater than 12 million euros.

Despite everything, among her neighbors, few believe in Sister Anna’s guilt. “She is a saint, she always takes care of others,” some told RAI, the Italian public radio and television station. The Italian Church has not commented on the matter, although some sources point to the possibility that the nun had been blackmailed. At the moment, ‘Sor Collina’ has been given a red card. By the grace of God.

