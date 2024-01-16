As has become almost a tradition, Kylian Mbappé's future is on the table of doubts. The French forward is already able to negotiate his future with anyone and although he himself has stated that his intention now is to focus on the end of the season with PSG, it is clear that sooner rather than later he will have to sit at the table with his surroundings. to study the offers that arrive or have already arrived.
International press confirms that PSG has placed a renewal offer in Kylian's hands with a net salary of one hundred million euros per year: that is, the second highest paid in the world behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
More news on the transfer market
In addition, the club offers him loyalty bonuses twice as large compared to the transfer bonus that Real Madrid places. Financially, in Paris they offer Mbappé a larger salary than in Madrid and a bonus of double the money for this summer, now, the forward will have to evaluate sporting issues.
It is known that Kylian would already have the offer from Real Madrid on the table, to which he has not given a direct response to the management of the team in the capital of Spain, which would already be pushing for the French player to make a decision. Thus, the team of the sheikhs of Paris does not want to sit idly by and watch as Florentino Pérez tries to take Mbappé, which is why PSG would also have already presented the renewal offer to the attacker.
