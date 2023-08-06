The two actors have decided to divorce after only one year of marriage

In the last few hours, news has been circulating on the web that has created quite a stir. According to what was made public by the magazine ‘People’, it seems that Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have decided to divorce after only one year of marriage. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are no longer one couple. The actors of One Tree Hill And Chicago P.D would have decided to end their romance after only a year of marriage. As already mentioned, the scoop was launched by the newspaper ‘People’ and the news created quite a stir.

To reveal the news to the well-known magazine was one anonymous sourcewhich also revealed that, despite the separation, the two actors would have decided to stay friends. At the moment, the reasons why the couple decided to make this decision are not known.

Furthermore, it seems that the news has not yet been confirmed or denied by those directly involved. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes will break the silence and comment on the gossip that has been circulating about them in the last few hours:

Sophia and he had been friends for 10 years and bonded during Covid through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.

The love story between Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes they have been friends for about 10 years but in 2020, during the Covid emergency, the two actors were paparazzi hand in hand. A year after the actor of Chicago P.D he decided to ask for his partner’s hand with a romantic proposal made in Italy.