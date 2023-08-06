The police-spec Tesla Model Y is the new CrownVic.

Every country used to have its own police car. At least, that’s how we remember it. The Peugeot 309 in France, the Lancia Prisma in Italy, the Mercedes E-Class in Germany and of course the Volvo 340 in the Netherlands. Admittedly, of course, there were many more. There was no such doubt in the United States. There was one police car for an entire continent: the Ford Crown Victoria.

A large sedan with ladder chassis, simple V8 and a searchlight on the side. Ford even made CrownVics in ‘Interceptor’ specification. So with ‘heavy duty’ chassis, souped-up V8 and other necessities to make the car the ideal partner for the local ‘PD’.

Model Y

Now that the Crown Victoria has been retired for a while, it is mainly Explorer SUVs, although the Mustang Mach-E is also used in New York.

And if you’re going to do an electric crossover, why not one from Tesla? That’s what Unplugged Performance thought of. Unplugged Performance is a Tesla tuner that tackles every model and makes it a bit thicker. Their latest achievement is the Tesla Model Y in Interceptor specification.

Now a few skeptics will say that an electric police car is not handy, but Unplugged Performance has been calculating for a while. They came to the conclusion that the police cars spend 60% of their fuel idling.

That is not very efficient. Now agents have to keep the systems running (it contains a complete computer and communications system) and be ready to run immediately when ‘dispatch’ calls.

The car is equipped with all the items that a police car in the US needs. The first city to fully convert to electric cars is South Pasedena, California. Soon they will receive the first Teslas from Unplugged Performance. Expect many to follow.

