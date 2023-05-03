The researchers with the innovation belong to the American “Mount Sinai” School of Medicine, which funded the study in full, and this feature is expected to be available in smart watches after the completion of more studies.

According to the study, published Tuesday in the journal “Jamia Open”, the algorithms developed by the researchers are able to take advantage of the information collected by smart watches about the state of our bodies, such as heart rate, and employ them to give insight into mental health.

The researchers point out that mental health disorders are very common, accounting for 13 percent of all diseases globally, and a quarter of the Earth’s population suffers from mental illness at some point, yet the opportunities for mental health assessment are very limited.

It is hoped that the application of the system, which the researchers recently developed in smart watches, will open a wide door to facilitating the monitoring and evaluation of psychological states.

How it works?

The first author of the study, Robert B. Shepherds, for “Sky News Arabia”:

Wearable devices such as smartwatches collect information about your body’s health, such as the number of steps taken and your heart rate, and calculate small time differences between each heartbeat.

This data reflects the activity of a person’s autonomic nervous system, or a part of the nervous system that controls the body outside of our control, as this part of the nervous system is also affected by stress.

We show that these nervous system measurements, collected from smartwatches, can be used to predict an individual’s psychological state and other mental health attributes.

The research sample included 329 individuals, but there is a need for more work to improve the ability of the algorithms to predict the psychological state, and to evaluate this in other samples.

However, our findings demonstrate that this type of psychological prediction using wearable data is possible.

What mental disorders do algorithms predict?

For his part, Dr. Zahi Fayyad, co-author of the study, director of the Institute of Medical Engineering and Bioimaging at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, told Sky News Arabia: