Ghostbusters For Mega Drives was released in 1990. It was really well done and was very popular with fans of the film series, but it had one problem: you couldn’t select Winston Zeddemore, one of the four Ghostbusters. Now, after 33 years, that grave shortcoming has been filled by BillyTime! Games, which released a hack to add the character to the game in playable form.

Consider that Winston was already confirmed in the 1989 cinematic sequel and appeared in the animated series The Real Ghostbusters, as well as in other video games, so the reason for the exclusion was not clear even then. It is true that in the first film he did not immediately appear alongside the three scientists Egon Spengler, Peter Venkman and Ray Stantz, but he was still a much loved character.

Incidentally, the new version of the game is called Ghostbusters – Special Edition and, in addition to Winston, also brings other changes to the game. For example, the cheats of the Japanese edition are restored, some colors are added for the Ghostbusters uniforms and a new difficulty level is entered. In short, it’s a good opportunity to replay this beautiful Sega action, naturally as long as you own the original cartridge.