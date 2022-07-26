Sony today announced the European launch dates for the new TVs Sony Z9Ka product that can already be pre-ordered in some countries.

Powered by the processor Cognitive Processor XRthe exclusive technology XR Backlight Master Drive precisely controls the latest generation Mini LED backlight system adopted on the series models Sony Z9Kensuring extraordinary levels of brightness.

Thanks to an unprecedented dynamic range, highlights are even more intense, blacks deeper and mid tones more natural, with virtually no flare or halo around the highlights, plus with theupscaling XR 8Kthe quality of the entertainment is close to that of the original 8K format, regardless of the content or sources.

The latest innovations by Sony make the viewing experience even more immersive and faithful to the intent of the content authors, in fact the Sony Z9K, when watching a movie, uses proprietary technology Acoustic Multi-Audio that precisely matches the position of the sound with the images on the screen, to offer a realistic and immersive audiovisual experience.

To personalize and further enhance entertainment, the Sony Z9K offers new features, such as Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Modewhich adjusts image processing based on ambient light so that movies and TV series play back just as they were intended, regardless of the lighting conditions.

Even the new one BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode Sony automatically adjusts the quality of the images on the screen to make them more faithful to the original idea of ​​the author, and will also support two exclusive functions PS5 to be officially “Perfect for PlayStation5”: Auto HDR Tone Mapping And Auto Genre Picture Mode.

Another novelty coming this year is the newly developed video camera BRAVIA CAMwhich recognizes exactly where viewers are seated in the room to optimize images and sound accordingly, plus, thanks to features such as gesture controls and video chat, promises new fun experiences.

The growing demand for ever-larger TV screens carries with it the risk of an increase in energy and resource consumption, however Sony’s commitment to sustainability extends across the board, from the development process to the viewing experience. , this thanks also to the program “Road to Zero“, With which the company aims to to zero its ecological footprint by 2050 along the entire life cycle of its products and its activitiesto help build a sustainable society.

In view of these objectives, the 2022 TV range is made with a high content of SORPLASa special recycled plastic developed by Sony.

Thanks to the use of SORPLAS, the company has managed to increase the share of recycled materials without sacrificing product design and lifespan and has reduced the overall content of virgin plastic by as much as 60%, the equivalent of about 140 million. compact disc, also thanks to the ability to detect the absence of viewers in front of the TV, the device BRAVIA CAM Sony dims the brightness of the screen to save energy.

Main features of the SONY Z9K Mini LED 8K BRAVIA XR MASTER TVs

As I told you, the new SONY Z9K have several peculiarities, but let’s go in order and let’s see them all, step by step:

cognitive Processor XR: Sony’s revolutionary Cognitive Processor XR, integrated into BRAVIA XR TVs, replicates the listening and viewing modes of the human brain with the highest possible fidelity.

Cross-analyzes images and cleans them, especially around the focal point, to achieve a realistic depth effect, extraordinary contrast characteristics and more vivid colors than ever;

this new, pioneering technology optimizes the quality of images and sound to give the best possible experience to all present. BRAVIA CAM offers gesture controls and video chat and many other fun new features; ambient Optimization Pro: by connecting SONY Z9K to BRAVIA CAM, users will be able to experience a totally new viewing experience. BRAVIA CAM recognizes the points of the room occupied by spectators, calculates their distance from the TV and adjusts the audio and picture settings accordingly;

Thanks to the immersive power of audio and visuals, it will be like being right in the heart of the action, and with the support 4K 120 fpsas specified by the HDMI 2.1 standard, the movements are clear and fluid and the game controls more immediate.

Commitment to sustainability: Sony’s commitment to sustainability extends across the board, from the development process to the viewing experience. For some models of this year’s TV range, SORPLAS was used, developed by Sony and made with 99% recycled plastic, this material has allowed to reduce the use of virgin plastic by up to 60%.

As for television packaging, the size has been reduced by around 15% and the use of ink and plastic has seen a significant cut, by around 90% and 35% respectively.

Finally, with the ability to detect no viewers in front of the TV, the BRAVIA CAM device lowers the brightness of the screen to save energy.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don't miss the latest news and news from all over the world!