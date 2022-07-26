Studies by a team of international experts have shown that people who play contact sports, such as soccer, rugby and soccer, are at increased risk of developing chronic encephalopathy, according to a statement issued Tuesday.
And the Connection Legacy Foundation reported that a study, conducted by experts from universities in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Britain, found “conclusive” evidence that repeated head trauma caused chronic encephalopathy.
The researchers said that studies conducted by the US Department of Defense, Boston University, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, and the non-profit Mayo Clinic medical and research group, on its preserved brain samples, show that athletes who engage in contact sports were more susceptible than others to develop chronic encephalopathy by 68 times.
“This groundbreaking analysis gives us the greatest scientific confidence that repetitive head trauma causes CTE,” said Chris Nowinsky, CEO of the Connection Legacy Foundation and lead author of the study.
The Connection Legacy Foundation wants more global sporting bodies to learn about the causal relationship between head trauma and chronic encephalopathy.
The Foundation’s statement indicated that international federations such as the International Football Association (FIFA), the Rugby Union and the International Olympic Committee have not yet recognized this link, unlike the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Football League (NFL).
Adam Finkel, a professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan, said repeated head trauma should be placed in the same category as other common public health risks.
“It is time to include recurrent head trauma and chronic encephalopathy in child protection efforts such as exposure to lead and mercury, smoking and sunburn,” he stressed.
He believed that “recurrent head trauma and chronic encephalopathy deserve recognition in the global public health debate on preventable disorders…”.
The release of this study’s findings coincides with more sports taking steps to reduce head trauma.
Last week, the English Football Association received permission to test the ban on head kicks in youth competitions and leagues, while similar rules have been in place in the United States since 2015 in youth football.
Rugby has found itself in trouble with head injuries and concussions after brain damage was discovered in high-profile players.
England’s Steve Thompson, the world champion with his country, and former Welsh international Alex Popham took legal action against the International Rugby Federation and their two countries’ federations of the game for failing to protect them from the risk of concussion.
#trauma #sports #leads #encephalopathy
Leave a Reply