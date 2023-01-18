By the end of this year, mass production of IP video surveillance cameras may begin in Russia. Information about this follows from the roadmap “New Industrial Software”, approved by the government.

In 2023-2024, serial production of cameras should be established, channels for their distribution should be built – during the same period, at least 1 million such devices should be delivered to customers, the document says. Rostelecom and ER-Telecom Holding, which provide video surveillance services to customers, are listed in the document as co-organizers of the project and customers of the cameras.

The issue of establishing a camera production in Russia is more than relevant, because until now almost all of these devices are imported from China (some of them were imported from Ukraine until last year), said Denis Kuskov, CEO of TelecomDaily. This creates risks not only for ordinary Russian users of IP cameras, but also for state and municipal structures, as well as for companies, since the demand for video surveillance from their side is growing year by year, he says.

In principle, it is not a problem to establish the production of cameras in Russia – they are still being produced now, but we are talking about batches of several tens of thousands of pieces, notes a source familiar with the managers of several Russian electronic factories. In his opinion, it is quite realistic to carry out a more or less deep localization of this production in the Russian Federation – investments in the amount of about 1 billion rubles will create capacities that can produce 100,000 cameras a year or more, he notes.

Sit and watch: in the Russian Federation will begin to mass-produce IP-surveillance cameras