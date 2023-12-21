La Spezia – «I spoke with the club. The managers know how to intervene, I won't go into specifics.” He doesn't want to think about the transfer market Luca D'Angelo. After the victories against Ascoli and Bari, the Spezia coach remains focused on the pitch. On Saturday 23 December, the day before Christmas, he will visit the Cittadella: «It's a team that has intensity and presses well. Therefore we will have to respond with the same weapons.”

Winning in Veneto would mean extending the positive streak and continuing to accumulate points to move away from the hot zone. «In recent weeks – he continues – we made up distances on those in front of us. Serie B is a difficult championship for everyone, I'm not surprised by the results of the last round. So we will have to think about ourselves.” Above all because there is no shortage of situations to keep under observation. The suspensions of Zurkowski and Salvatore Esposito limit the choices in midfield: «We will have other solutions. We don't have to worry. Everyone is aware that we are close to an important match.”

Even who, how Corradini, he played less: «He is good in the possession phase, less so when others have the ball. I haven't deployed him yet because others are more ready. But it doesn't mean that he won't find space in the next matches »admits D'Angelo. Who then goes back to talking about the very owners. «Daniele Verde he had a physical problem this week. A sort of relapse after what happened at half-time against Bari. He wasn't feeling well, but he was willing to stay on the pitch. That said, he's recovered. I will evaluate whether to deploy him from the start or during the match.”

Same goes for Antonucci: «He is available to the team. He has important characteristics, technique and speed. I always tell him to play looser.” Zoet and Hristov, however, are sure of their place: «Petko is an important footballer with personality. I'm very happy to have recovered it.” Kouda, finally, «is dragging on a little problem. We hope we can resolve it.”

The comment is on the emotion of the first victory at the Picco stadium. A question asked directly by the fans to D'Angelo: «Beautiful – he concludes – They supported us from start to finish. And the fact that we scored a goal at the end, under the Curva Ferrovia, sparked great enthusiasm.”