From Akron to the world stage, Lebron James He continues to inspire the world with his tireless work ethic, champion spirit, and remarkable achievements both on the court and in his community. Today, Sony and the PlayStation brand share details on how gamers in select countries can secure their first ever design collaboration with lebron and the first limited edition accessories for PlayStation co-designed with a cultural icon.

On July 27, the limited edition cover of the console ps5 lebron james It will be released exclusively in the United States via direct.playstation.com for $64.99 dollars. Players will be able to pre-order directly from PlayStation Starting this Thursday, June 29, while supplies last.

wireless control DualSense limited edition Lebron James it will also be released on July 27 in the United States and other countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Benelux. Control pre-sales will be available in these countries starting this Thursday, June 29, exclusively through direct.playstation.com. Additionally, fans in Canada will be able to pre-order the controller at participating stores, also beginning this Thursday.

The controller will be available for a suggested retail price of $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 / $99.99 CAD, while supplies last.

With elements inspired by the love of lebron by gaming and the community, limited-edition accessories from Lebron James for PS5 are a true passion project co-created with lebron. With memorable phrases like “Nothing is given away. Everything is Earned”, the accessories present personal images and adages that have been significant throughout the journey of lebron as a revolutionary athlete of the game, a global inspiration to millions.

Via: PSBlog

Editor’s note: It seems to me a super simple design but it catches my attention, I wish I was a fan of LeBron to be a “no brainer”.