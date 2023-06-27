Mexico and Haiti face each other on date 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup group stage, where both will seek to tie their pass to the next round of the competition.
After Mexico and Haiti won their first duels of the 2023 Gold Cup, this head-to-head clash will be vital to aspire to the top of Group B.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: Channel 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN.
streaming: aztecadeportes.com and ViX+.
Channel: Univision, Fox Sports 1 and TUDN USA.
streaming: TUDN.com and foxsports.com
Haiti: 0 wins.
Mexico: 2 wins.
Tie: 0 draws.
Haiti: VVVV V.
Mexico: VVDE V.
Haiti debuted with victory in the competition by defeating the guest Qatar by a score of 2-1.
Haiti line-up:Pierre; Arcus, Ade, Metusala, Christian; Sainte, Alceus; Picault, Etienne, Nazon and Pierrot.
Banking: Antoine, Hestefano, Jean, Saba, Simonsen, Alexis, Pierre, Guerrier, Duvanger, Innocent.
The Mexican team made its presentation at the hands of Jaime Lozano with a 4-0 win over Honduras.
Lineup Mexico: Ochoa, Sánchez, Reyes, Montes, Guzmán, Gallardo: Antuna, Álvarez Chávez, Pineda and Henry Martín.
Banking: Arteaga, Herrera, Giménez, Córdova, Rodríguez, Araujo, Romo, Rodríguez, Vega, Malagon and Sánchez.
The Tricolor team made its triumphant debut at the hands of ‘lamborjimmy‘, Jaime Lozano He made his debut in charge of the Mexican team, beating Honduras and it seems that they could be candidates to win the title again, taking into account that the United States does not have a stellar team. From the outset, a victory is expected against the Haitians.
Haiti 0-4 Mexico.
