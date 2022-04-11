In a world like that of technology, it is impossible to remain still even for a single day, and with each goal that is reached, there is always a subsequent one to mark a new limit to be crossed. One of the most important topics of the moment is absolutely the birth of metaverse, which never as in this era is seen as the synonym of “future”. He also knows it well Sonywhich like other companies in the sector is moving in this direction, and the Japanese giant has recently invested a billion dollars in Epic Gamesa partnership that points precisely to the metaverse.

Sony is not the only one, because in Epic Games, at the same time and with the same amount, it has also invested KIRKBIthe company behind The LEGO Group. All three companies have great consideration of creators and gamers on their side, and aim to create a new mode of social entertainment by exploring the connection between the physical and digital worlds.

The President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, Kenichiro Yoshida, said the company is thrilled to invest in Epic, to create a space where creators and users can share their time, trusting Epic’s experience – including their powerful Engine – combined with Sony’s technologies. An increase in efforts is therefore preceded with an acceleration for the development of new digital experiences for fans, both in sports and in virtual initiatives and productions.

the CEO and founder of Epic Games instead, Tim Sweeneystated that he shares his vision of the future with the two companies (Sony and KIRKBI) who have become partners in the metaverse journey, and that this double investment will accelerate their work in creating the metaverse.

The evaluation of Epic currently amounts to about 31.5 billion dollars, definitely a not bad sum, especially if, even in this case, we look to the future.