At this point we can say little about Pedri that has not already been said. The Barça footballer returned yesterday to give a masterclass in the half hour that Xavi gave him to play in the Ciutat de Valencia against Levante, who had dominated the match from start to finish until then.
It was to enter the Tenerife and change the face of the meeting. Not only with his goal, but he put the team on his back in every way once again.
It is curious that the debate has been going on for a month about what has been the key to this improvement for Barça, the signings or Xavi’s hand. We have to start introducing Pedri into that equation, because let’s remember that the player couldn’t play until January. The canary dragged an injury that prevented him from participating in any competition since the end of the Olympic Games.
The statistics really speak for themselves. With Pedri on the pitch, Barça has not lost a single league game. There are already twelve participations of the canary that are summarized in ten wins and two draws.
He is a player who will mark an era, and if by chance this level that he has reached at just 19 years old is not his peak, be careful. He still has room for improvement and if he polishes some small details he can become the best midfielder of the decade.
The canary has become the talisman of Barcelona, the idol of the stands, the most important player of one of the best teams in the world. 19 years.
#Pedri #talisman #Barça
