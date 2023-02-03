After the release of God of War Ragnarok At the end of last year, Sony’s new fiscal report has revealed that the most recent quarter, which took place between October and December 2022, represented a substantial increase in the sale of physical games, thus becoming one of the most successful periods of the company in recent years.

According to Sony, physical game sales generated $659 million, representing an increase of 153% compared to $269 million we saw in the last three months of 2021. This is the highest revenue in this line of business in five years.

Here’s a look at total Games & Network Services revenues by various segments including Add-On Content, Hardware, Digital Software, Network Services, Physical Software, and Others. pic.twitter.com/Kj7EnSduOk —Derek Strickland (@DeekeTweak) February 2, 2023

While digital sales and revenue generated by PlayStation Network services generated $1.7 billion and $862 million, respectively, the fact that physical sales have been so high in this period is something remarkable. Let us remember that it was in this period when God of War Ragnarok hit the market, as well as titles such as The Callisto Protocol Y Need for Speed: Unboundwhich recorded the highest number of physical sales on the PS5.

We just have to see how this section will fare during the current quarter. On a related note, here’s how you can keep games in the PlayStation Plus Collection even after it’s shut down. Similarly, there is an increase in new PS5 users.

Editor’s Note:

While the physical sector still lags behind the digital, these revenues make it clear that we are far from this aspect of the industry disappearing. As long as we keep buying records, all will be right with the world.

Via: sony