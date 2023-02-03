With an official announcement made via tweet, Naughty Dog has officially postponed The Last of Us Part I for PC by a few weeks. The game, which was supposed to come out on March 3, will instead arrive on the store on March 28, exactly 25 days later. The reason seems to be related to a cleaning job to make the experience as good as possible. At the bottom you can find the photo of the Twitter post and the translation.

The Last of Us fans,

Let’s get straight to the point: we initially announced that the PC release of The Last of Us Part I would be on March 3, but we decided to postpone its launch by a few weeks; will now be released on March 28th. We have been completely blown away by the love and support for The Last of Us these past few weeks. Hearing your love of the HBO adaptation, seeing your amazing in-game shots, and discovering how the world and characters we created nearly a decade ago continue to reach new and old fans alike makes us happy every day. We know many of you have relived the story that started it all with The Last of Us Part I

on PlayStation 5, and we realize many of you have been eager to experience it for the first time when Part I hits PC.

And so we want to make sure that the PC debut of The Last of Us Part I is one of the best. These few additional weeks will allow us to ensure that this version of The Last of Us lives up to your and our standards. We’re so excited to bring The Last of Us Part I to a new platform, reaching players new and old with the unforgettable story of Joel and Ellie, and we hope you’ll continue to look forward to the title’s release on PC on March 28th. The Naughty Dog team appreciates your support and enthusiasm and we look forward to sharing more about the PC version of The Last of Us Part I.

Resist and survive,

Naughty Dog