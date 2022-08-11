A new page has appeared on PlayStation’s website dedicated to its games for PC.

this page, which you can see heredoes exactly what is says on the tin.

Here you will find information on all of PlayStation’s games that have been introduced to PC, such as Days Gone, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn – but also details on upcoming releases.

Uncharted Legacy of Theives collection is coming to PC.

Currently, the three upcoming games listed are Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (of which you can read more about from Digital Foundry here), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection.

Miles Morales’ PC release is currently listed as “Fall 2022”, while Uncharted still has a tenuous and non-committed “2022” next to its name.

Despite being announced as coming to PC in the future, there’ i’s no sign of The Last of Us Part 1 on the site as yet.

Sony has previously said it expects nearly 50 percent of its game launches to be PC and mobile by 2025. As well as that, the company revealed it expects to make a tidy $300m on PC games alone this fiscal year (which ends March 2023) .

Elsewhere in the news, Sony lifted the lid on its new PC gaming gear brand, known as Inzone, earlier in the summer.